Posted: Jun 15, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

If you would like to help the Pawhuska 4-H and Ag departments, you can do so by purchasing a ticket for the first annual Oklahoma Lifetime Fishing License Raffle.

Tickets cost $2 and a first place prize would give you a lifetime fishing license. Second place is a $100 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops and third place is a gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at Cavalcade. For more information, send an email to pawhuska4h@yahoo.com.