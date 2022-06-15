Posted: Jun 15, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 2:44 PM

A Dewey man was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday night after being pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Mickey Johnson was charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI. Johnson has been convicted on felony DUI charges two other times in Washington County,

According to an affidavit, Johnson was seen driving without his seatbelt on U.S. Highway 75 in Dewey. A traffic stop was initiated on the 700 block of Osage Avenue as Johnson was pulling into his driveway. Johnson immediately exited his vehicle. The officer noticed beer cans around the garage of the residence.

Johnson allegedly smelled of alcohol. He told the officer he had “two beers” earlier. Johnson failed both field sobriety tests that were administered. His blood alcohol content was measured at .17. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. Bond was set at $30,000 with a condition of no possession or consumption of alcohol.