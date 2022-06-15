Posted: Jun 15, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on multiple charged stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Tuesday. Cody Harbour was arraigned on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault & battery. The defendant appeared at the Washington County Courthouse while in custody on Wednesday.

Court documents allege that Harbour strangled the victim with the intent to do her harm. He allegedly struck the female victim three or four times and then pulled her down by her hair. Harbour is also alleged to have kicked the woman. During the course of the incident Harbour also threatened the woman by putting a firearm up to her mouth.

Harbour appeared in court on Tuesday where his bond was set at $25,000. However, based on the nature of the charges and Harbour’s legal history his bond was enhanced to $50,000. The defendant has previous felony convictions from burglary and drug-related crimes in Washington County.