Posted: Jun 16, 2022 12:16 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly an additional 5,000 COVID-19 cases have been added since last week, this according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The rolling seven day average sits at 544 and a representative from the Osage County Health Department recently said Osage County has seen a 23 percent increase from last week alone.

There are currently 7,438 Oklahomans with active COVID-19 cases in the state.