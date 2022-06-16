Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Jun 16, 2022 3:07 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 3:07 PM

Bartlesville Woman Wanted on Larceny Charge

Ty Loftis

Crimestoppers of Bartlesville announced that this weeks wanted Wednesday suspect is Sharla Cummins. She is alleged to have stolen merchandise from a retailer.

 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cummins or have any other relevant information, you are asked to call 918-336-CLUE. When leaving tips, you can remain anonymous.

(Photo Courtesy of Crimestoppers of Bartlesville Facebook Page.)


