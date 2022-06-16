Posted: Jun 16, 2022 4:31 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 4:31 PM

Tom Davis

The Sizzlin' Summer Series is back! Kickoff your summer on June 17 with The Center’s 40th Birthday Celebration!

Local, crowd-favorite, Michael Colaw, will take the stage at 6pm, fol­lowed by the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Attendees can listen to the sounds of hometown music while visiting Price Tower Plaza and food trucks for food and drinks, and shopping vendor booths.

A free art activity will be sponsored by Bartlesville Art Association, and bouncy houses, balloons, and face painting will keep the kids entertained while you enjoy live music.