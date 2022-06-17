Posted: Jun 17, 2022 8:55 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 8:55 AM

Max Gross

A Caney woman was arrested on Wednesday for a Montgomery County warrant on drug related charges. Brandy Verge was charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred in mid-April.

According to a press release from the Caney Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of an alleged drug overdose at an apartment on the 200 block of 10th Street in Caney. A male subject was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Officers applied for and received a search warrant for the apartment. During that search officers seized methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Co-defendant Jarod Johnson of Coffeyville was also arrested and faces identical charges.