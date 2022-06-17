Posted: Jun 17, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Congressional District 2 candidate Pamela Gordon introduced herself to our radio audience.

Pamela is not shy. She said,“As a 5th generation Oklahoman, I came from parents who understood solid roots run deep and a life in service to the Lord our God is never wasted… They taught me the hard-working values of our community and instilled me that a man’s (or woman’s) name is all they truly have…. Because of them and others like them, I grew up knowing what it truly means to be Oklahoma tough."

Gordon said,"I was blessed to be part of the first generation in my family to graduate college and have enjoyed a meaningful career in government service as an educator, crime scene investigator, and contractor with the United States Marine Corps. Driven by my faith, my family, and my freedom, I have been committed to mission success my entire career. Now, as Biden and Pelosi export our jobs abroad and our freedoms slowly wither, I accept the call to defend our US Constitution as the United States Congresswoman representing Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District and ask for your vote,”.

Gordon said, "As your next US Congresswoman from Oklahoma’s 2nd District, I’ll always fight for what makes our families stronger, freer, and more prosperous than ever." She added, "Send me to congress this November and I’ll show Nancy and the SQUAD what it means to fight like a Christian, Conservative, a Patriot and a REPUBLICAN!"

Gordon supports President Trump, energy independence and JOBS, JOBS, JOBS.