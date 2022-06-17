Posted: Jun 17, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 11:15 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma lawmakers are engaged in a concurrent special session and well as being called back to the capitol by the Governor for a special session.

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL on Friday, Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Strarman tried to bring us up to date on all this.

Rep. Strom said,"Gov. Kevin Stitt wants lawmakers to look into changes for state personal income tax and grocery tax, to name a few. This comes after he vetoed $75 per taxpayer with the goal of relieving inflation." He adds ,"So far on the House’s side, more than a dozen bills have already been proposed with the goal of fighting inflation.

Sen. Daniels said that during this special session, at least for the Senate, that they don't want a bill that goes through both houses and hasn't gone first through a committee process. Daniels said,"We want to be much more deliberative."

This is all heepening during th critical campaign time for Representative Wendi Stearman who is running for re-election in her district.