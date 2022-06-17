Posted: Jun 17, 2022 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will re-convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday after the Juneteenth Holiday weekend.

During that meeting, the Board will consider taking action on signing a memorandum of understanding with INCOG regarding a flat monthly billing rate for 911. This was approved by the INCOG Board back in May.

The Board will also look to set the county mileage reimbursement rate to its new IRS rate. That would take effect on July 1st and run through the end of the year.

There will also be discussion to sign an agreement with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal to ensure minimum building codes are adopted by the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission and that those codes are being enforced.

The Board will also consider signing a contract with Matt Littleton of Cardinal Building Solutions to guide their way through the process of the remodel of the Osage County Courthouse and the construction of the annex to go along with it.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to start at 10 a.m.