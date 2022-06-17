Posted: Jun 17, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Cricket Club is hosting its first tournament this weekend since 2018 at Daniels Soccer Fields. Matches will take place Friday and Saturday evening and all throughout the day on Sunday. At the 2018 tournament teams from as far away as Colorado, Texas and Colorado came to participate. For this event, the have had to turn away teams from the likes of Kansas City and Dallas. Tyler Vaclaw explains what makes Bartlesville so unique.

The sport, which is primarily played in European countries, may not be familiar to some in the community, but Vaclaw says there will be somebody there to help you pick up the game quickly.

It is encouraged that you bring a lawn chair and a blanket. For further information, visit the Bartlesville Cricket Club Facebook Page. This week is pool play before championship play begins next week.

(Photo Courtesy of Bartlesville Cricket Club.)