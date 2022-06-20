Posted: Jun 20, 2022 10:14 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has made the decision to reverse his decision on flying the Oklahoma state flag on tribal lands. Hoskin had signed an executive order that the flag would not be flown except under special circumstances.

Regarding the reversal on the decision, Hoskin had this to say:

“The Cherokee Nation is both a sovereign tribal government and a democracy. My responsibility to the former prompted the removal of Oklahoma flags from our properties last week. My responsibility to the latter leads me to restore the state flag this week.”

Chief Hoskin said most former council members opposed the decision to remove the state flag from Cherokee property.