Posted: Jun 20, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Amendments to a contract regarding the purchase of property for a new Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) warehouse receives unanimous approval.

The Washington County Commissioners passed an addendum and an amendment to the real estate contract with Adams Muir Land Trust on Monday morning.

WCEM Executive Director Kary Cox says the addendum clears up property lines and clarifies access to the City of Bartlesville's sanitary sewer system. Cox says the addendum further addresses additional costs associated with the move. He says this changed the original purchase price for the property.

Sewer line for the project will need to run approximately 1,700 feet. District 3 Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap asked about the line. He states that the line will help with future development in the area.

While WCEM and others were deciding how much line would be needed, the size of the line and where to place manhole covers, the original closing date was missed. Cox says the amendment to the contract moved the closing date to July 30, 2022. He says they should be on track to close immediately on the property, located northwest of ABB near the water tower along Bison Road.

The project, which will be built on nearly four acres of land, will be paid for with CARES Act monies. $75,000 was the original cost for the work to be completed.

The contract with Adams Muir Land Trust was originally approved on June 28, 2021. To read more on Bartlesville Radio's initial report, click here.