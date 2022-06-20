Posted: Jun 20, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A man is arrested for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident occurred in the 400 Block of Wyandotte Avenue around 9:30 on Sunday evening. Hastings says a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter was in a car which had pulled in front of the house and fired several rounds from a rifle into the home and a storage shed. He says a man in the home was shot in the leg.

Capt. Hastings says the man's injury was non-life threatening. He says the man was treated and released from a local hospital.

There were two other occupants in the home at the time of the shooting. They were uninjured. Capt. Hastings says the occupants of the home may have returned fire.

22-year-old Ryan Davis Reynolds (pictured above) of Bartlesville was arrested in Broken Arrow just before noon on Monday for shooting with intent to kill in connection to the incident. Reynolds' car has been secured as well.

It is uncertain at this time if Reynolds had any help with this alleged crime. Capt. Hastings says the BPD is reviewing video. He says investigators have determined over 20 shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will have more information when it becomes available.