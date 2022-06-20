Posted: Jun 20, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Father’s Day Weekend tradition in Osage County that is Ben Johnson Days is in the books, as The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event wrapped things up on Sunday. It was Chet Herren who walked away as champion of the 69th annual competition. Thomas Smith finished second, while Mike Chase walked away with a third place finish and Vin Fisher came in fourth.

Governor Kevin Stitt, along with his entire family, was in town on Saturday and Sunday and had this to say after one of his runs on Saturday night.

Osage County’s own Allie Baker was named Miss Rodeo Oklahoma a week ago in Woodward and she was there to sing the National Anthem.