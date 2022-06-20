Posted: Jun 20, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly crashing his car on Cherokee Avenue while driving under the influence. Ryan Stratton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing potential charges of felony aggravated DUI and destruction of property.

According to an affidavit, Stratton was driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed on the 1100 block of Cherokee when he departed the roadway and slammed into a tree. Officers arrived as medical personal was removing Stratton from the upside down vehicle.

The defendant struggled to keep his balance as field sobriety tests were being administered. Stratton’s blood-alcohol content was measured at .27.

Stratton was initially allowed to be released from jail on a $500 bond. However, judge Russell Vaclaw enhanced the defendant’s bond to $10,000 based on the nature of the incident. Stratton was re-booked into the jail on Monday afternoon.