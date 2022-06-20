Posted: Jun 20, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 3:16 PM

Max Gross

While it may feel like the summer just began the groundwork is already being set for the upcoming fall sports season. The Oklahoma Wesleyan soccer programs have brought great acclaim to the school in recent year. The Lady Eagles will have a chance to cut their teeth in the preseason as they face an NCAA opponent.

Rogers State will travel to Bartlesville on August 20 for a preseason tune-up. This announcement came from the RSU athletic department on Monday. The school’s used to be NAIA rivals prior to the Hillcats making the jump to D2 status in 2014. The last competitive match between the schools occurred in September 2012.

OKWU will look to build on a solid 2021 campaign in which it went 20-2-1. The Lady Eagles were able to advance to the NAIA quarterfinals before losing to Oregon Tech in penalty kicks.