Posted: Jun 20, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners get down to business in their regular meeting on Monday morning.

A contract addendum and amendment with Adams Muir Land Trust regarding property acquisition in the City of Bartlesville would be unanimously approved. Washington County Emergency Management Executive Director Kary Cox presented the item. More on that story here.

Next, a contract for services between the County Assessor's Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation (TASC) for fiscal year 2022-2023 would be approved unanimously. Assessor Todd Mathes says this is the County's annual contract for oil and gas. Mathes says he thought the price would go up, but it has remained unchanged. He says he has been appreciative of TASC and their partnership over the years.

County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh would seek approval of a resolution regarding general sales tax fund 0001. Thornbrugh presented a request for approval of allocation of the County's alcoholic beverage tax, too. The total amount to be allocated was $20,554.94. Both items passed unanimously.

Lastly, a Vulcan Flat Top Griddle from the Washington County Detention Center would be declared as surplus.

The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene on Monday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.