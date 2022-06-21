Posted: Jun 21, 2022 9:26 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

A road rage incident in the Town of Copan leaves one injured over the weekend.

According to Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland, a car knocked down a motorcycle on Caney Street around 3:45 on Sunday afternoon. Copeland says an unknown suspect allegedly got out of a black Pontiac G8 and proceeded to assault the victim on the motorcycle before leaving the scene. Copeland said the victim received minor injuries.

There was no positive ID on the suspect. Copeland says a canvas of the area did not reveal any further information. The incident appears to be related to road rage.