Posted: Jun 21, 2022 1:08 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation contributes $5,500 to Veteran’s Connection Organization (VCO).

Arvest Bank commercial loan manager David Nickel, sales manager Whitney Doolin and merchant relationship advisor Vickie Hastings presented the check to Sharon Reese-McGlory, executive director of VCO.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Doolin. “Veteran’s Connection provides vital resources for veterans in our community.”

The funds will be used to purchase laptops and equipment for the new Veteran’s Transition Media Lab. The Veteran’s Transition Media Lab will offer a structured support program to address every phase of the transition from military to civilian life. The laptops will be used in searching for employment, for education purposes, and for other needs associated with the transition.

“It is our mission to ensure that our local veterans have a place where help is always available. It is an honor to be able to collaborate with the Arvest Foundation on this project which provides resources for 5,000-6,000 veterans that live in our network. We thank the Arvest Foundation for all the support they provide in our community,” said Reese-McGlory.

Veteran’s Connection Organization is a non-profit organization serving veterans, service members, and their families. VCO helps enhance the quality of life of veterans by advocating for their needs, providing connection to resources, and promoting opportunities.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.