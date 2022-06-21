Posted: Jun 21, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 1:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, to vote under special provisions. House says emergency incapacitation is something most voters do not think about. She says voting is our constitutional right, but life happens.

“Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls,” House said. “That’s why it is important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on June 13, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. House says Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot.

Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4 and regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918.337.2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.