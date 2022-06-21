Posted: Jun 21, 2022 1:22 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday at which time they were able to get a number of things accomplished.

The Board opted to table signing a contract with Cardinal Building Solutions to oversee the courthouse renovation project so that they could possibly hear from another firm interested in being a part of the project.

The Board extended the resolution that gives county employees 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave through the end of the year. They are doing this in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Stephen Easley will continue delivering and picking up ballot boxes and voting booths, along with any other necessary equipment deemed necessary by the Osage County Election Board. This service will be performed at a rate of $65 per day.

The Board also signed an agreement with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal to ensure that minimum building codes are being adopted by the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled to take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Monday, June 27th at 10 a.m.