Posted: Jun 21, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Matt Littleton with Cardinal Building Solutions was back at Tuesday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting looking to get a contract approved so that his form would oversee the completion of the Osage County Courthouse remodel and the annex. Total cost for his services is $241,000 and District One Commissioner Randall Jones said they only have so much money to play with.

Jones said there is another company that reached out to him over the weekend who is potentially interested in bidding on the project as well. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney gave this analogy and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt gave his opinion on the matter.

The Board opted to table the agenda item and over the course of the week, each Board member will work with the District Attorney and let him know how they wish to proceed regarding the matter at hand.