Posted: Jun 22, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Marty Quinn appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Wednesday to talk about his run for the Congressional District 2 seat that is open with Markwayne Mullin runnning in the US Senate race.

Marty Quinn has served 12 years at the Oklahoma Capitol. He served in the House of Representatives from 2012-2014 and the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Quinn terms out this year. That is where he shared time with Senator Ford and Representative Sears, who are endorsing Quinn.

Quinn said he wasn’t looking, but the opportunity to run for CD2 presented itself. “We all make plans, and they can change,” he said. “I felt like I needed to represent one of the greatest communities and best states so we decided to walk through the door.”

Quinn said he will focus on infrastructure, energy and proper use of economic resources. Quinn said he wants to be sure that tax dollars sent to the federal government come back to the state of Oklahoma.