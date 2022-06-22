Posted: Jun 22, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 10:12 AM

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Bartlesville Class XXXIII.

The goal for the Leadership Bartlesville program are to develop participant awareness of the Bartlesville area, its problems, challenges, and opportunities by examining the major systems which contribute to patterns of life in the area.

The other goal of Leadership Bartlesville is to provide opportunities for communication among emerging and established leadership for public and private organizations, planning bodies, and commissions; and to motivate and encourage participants to assume community leadership roles.

Leadership Bartlesville is open to all interested residents of the Bartlesville area and does not discriminate because of age, sex, race, religion, or national origin. Participants are selected on the basis of ability, demonstrated interest in the Bartlesville community, and insight for effective leadership.

The deadline for completed application is July 1 at 5:00 p.m. More information at bartlesville.com.