Posted: Jun 22, 2022 1:55 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper is running to unseat District One Commissioner Randall Jones. Piper recently stopped by our Bartlesville Radio studios and talked about why he thinks he would make for a good fit to hold that position.

Piper has asked to see what the budget is for District One, but has never been presented with one. He sees this as a major problem facing the county.

Piper, who has been asked to run for a higher office in the past but never has, said the experience of getting out on the campaign trail has been rewarding.

Piper will be running against challengers Clay Hughs and John Brazee, along with current commissioner representing district one, Randall Jones.