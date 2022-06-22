Posted: Jun 22, 2022 2:30 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court on Tuesday answering to charges relating to a shooting that occurred in downtown Bartlesville on Sunday. Ryan Reynolds had charges of shooting with intent to kill brought against during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, emergency personnel responded to the 400 block of Wyandotte Avenue on Sunday night in response to a shots fired report. It was reported that a male victim had a single gunshot wound in his leg. The victim identified Reynolds as the shooter.

There over 20 bullet holes in the structure where the victims were. He believed the dispute was over relationship issues with a woman. It is alleged that the woman was present on the scene and Reynolds tried to get her outside before opening fire. Police believe that Reynolds tried to shoot all access points as he did not know where the victims were specifically located.

According to BPD reports, Reynolds was arrested in Broken Arrow on Monday. His bond was set at $100,000. The defendant is set to return to court on July 8.