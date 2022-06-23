Posted: Jun 23, 2022 7:18 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 7:18 AM

Tom Davis

So-called “early voting,” is being held, today, Thursday, June 23 and tomorrow, Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is also on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot.

Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot, should let the election worker know when they check in. As a reminder, Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

Due to statutory redistricting, it is recommended that voters verify their voting districts before heading to their voting location – as some voting districts have changed. You can view your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.