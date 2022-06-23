Posted: Jun 23, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 2:13 PM

Max Gross

There are multiple contested races in the primary election in Nowata County. The June 28 republican primary will see challenged races for District No.3 Commissioners and for Nowata County assessor.

Incumbent District No. 3 commissioner Troy Friddle has his name on the ballot to keep the spot he’s occupied since 2018. He is being challenged by three republicans—Stephen R. Armstrong, Howard C. Corley and J.D. Gator Baney.

Chris Clouse is running for a full term as Nowata County Assessor. Clouse was appointed to the role on March 13 to fill the remainder of Chandee Hawk’s term after she reigned the position. Republican Ryan Harden is challenging the position.

Nowata County voters seeking more information can contact the election board at 918-273-0710.