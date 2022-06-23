Posted: Jun 23, 2022 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man charged with multiple felony counts including witness intimidation has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Michael Lewis was arrested in May on charges of perjury, intimidating a witness and misdemeanor count of violating a protective order.

Lewis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. The defendant appeared with court-appointed counsel and waived his right to the have a preliminary hearing in the matter. This waiver is not an admission of guilt. Lewis will now be set for district court arraignment on June 29.

It is alleged that Lewis intimidated a female witness and tried to prevent her appearance after she had been subpoenaed. The woman was slated to testify against Lewis in a non-jury trial. Lewis told the victim to testify that she had a stroke and did not remember events that occurred. Lewis allegedly wrapped a towel around the victim’s throat and strangled her during an incident in July 2020.

Lewis is already facing a 25-year sentence in the Department of Corrections from other legal matters. The defendant remains in custody and is not bondable due to his DOC status. Lewis has several previous convictions in Washington County dating back to the 1990s including grand larceny, driving under the influence and lewd molestation.