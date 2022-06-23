Posted: Jun 23, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Westside Community Center (WCC) of Bartlesville is in need of donations to provide meals for kids.

WCC Executive Director Chenin Patton says the heat got the best of their AC units, causing warmer temperatures inside their facility on Wednesday. Patton says they are short staffed and have made the tough decision to close while they get the building situated to provide a safe and comfortable environment.

If you wish to help WCC, visit wccbville.org.