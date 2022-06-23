Posted: Jun 23, 2022 5:06 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 5:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.

The scene remains under investigation. Undersheriff Copeland says there seems to be no foul play at this time as the death appears to be self-inflicted. He says no firearms were involved.

We will have more information when it becomes available.