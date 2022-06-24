Posted: Jun 24, 2022 8:04 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

Scott Pruitt is running for the Senate to fight for Oklahomans and restore American greatness.

Appearing recently on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pruit said that as a member of President Trump’s Cabinet, he led the President’s fight to make America energy independent and un-do the over-reach of the Obama Administration. As head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Pruitt repealed Obama’s so-called Clean Power Plan, and Waters of the United States Rule.

Pruitt and President Trump pulled the United States out of the disastrous Paris Climate Accords, saving Oklahoma’s economy from the dangerous excesses of European bureaucrats. Under Pruitt’s leadership, EPA issued more deregulatory actions than any other federal agency in the first year of the Trump presidency.

Pruitt spearheaded more than two dozen regulatory reforms and returned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to its original mission. Pruitt reformed EPA's scientific advisory boards to ensure geographic diversity and integrity, ended the agency's 'Sue and Settle' practices.