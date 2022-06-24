Posted: Jun 24, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Veteran's Connection Organization, Inc. (VCO) holds a successful golf tournament at Adams Municipal Golf Course on Friday.

According to VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese, there were over 70 participants in this year's event. Reese says they would award $8,000 in Lieutenant JG Jo Allyn Lowe Scholarships to Blake Grayson, Braden Stephens, Heather Palmer, and Justin Butterfield.

Meanwhile, Margaret Lowe Community Service Awards were presented to American Legion Post 334 out of Ramona and to the Dewey Police Department (pictured below). Each group received $500.

The mission of VCO is to connect all veterans and service members to community partners that will enhance the quality of life for our heroes. VCO is located in Tri County Tech's Strategy Center at 6105 SE Nowata Road, Suite 107, in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy: VCO