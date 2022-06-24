Posted: Jun 24, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 5:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The roadway opened back to normal traffic at 5:00 p.m.

****** ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ******

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) cautions motorists that the outside lane of northbound Highway 75 between Road 3800 and Road 3900 is closed due to the roadway buckling.

The impacted area is near Oklahoma Heritage Farm, which is located northwest of Vera.

You are asked to use extreme caution in the area as crews will be on site to repair.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: WCEM