Posted: Jun 24, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

In the wake of the school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, parents have came up to Pawhuska School Board Member Thomas Boone wanting reassurance that students are safe. He is confident in telling them that the school is safe, but Superintendent David Cash says there is a strong police presence on campus, but the biggest struggle is the layout of the campus.

Board member Justin Turney added that there are other districts that offer safety training for teachers during in-service days. He said it would be a good idea to pursue those options to see what would be available.