Posted: Jun 27, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 10:41 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several items of unfinished business at Monday morning’s meeting. The board once again tabled an item regarding the SEFA financial statements that has been on the agenda for multiple weeks.

Discussion also continued on the First Responders Radio Project. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers said she consulted with City of Nowata Officials. Summers said the city officials want all responders to have a radio. The board is trying to find ways to cut costs on the project. Summers talks about the necessity of getting radios for all officials.

The Commissioners also discussed budget needs with each county officer. Most offices were asking for increases in certain categories. However, not all officers were present to discuss so once again the item was tabled.