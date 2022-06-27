Posted: Jun 27, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 2:00 PM

On June 27, Washington County Commissioners approved funding for four non-profits as part of the American Plan Act-State & Local Fiscal Recover Funds.

Commissioner Mitch Antle stated that the applications were originally presented to the Commissioners earlier this year but due to some additional review needed on certain items, the funds were not officially issued until today’s meeting.

The four non-profits being awarded the funds are:

Paths to Independence with $208,850

Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center with $118,456

Churches United for Community (CONCERN) with $44,000

Elder Care of Washington/Nowata/Osage Counties with $61,576 59

Representatives from the non-profits were present at the meeting and expressed their thanks for the funding.