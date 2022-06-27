Posted: Jun 27, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 2:18 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing has been set for a father-son duo who are both being charged with first degree murder for the death of Terry Toth. Jason and Charles Johnson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for the felony status docket.

Both co-defendants were given court-appointed attorneys to represent them throughout the legal proceedings. The preliminary hearing was set for August 9 at 1:30 p.m. Testimony and evidence will be brought against both men during this court date.

The Johnson’s are accused of supplying the victim with laced fentanyl that led to his death. The victim was found at a gas station in Bartlesville. The two men allegedly sold him the pills just hours before his death.

The co-defendants are also facing pending felony charges from a separate incident in March 2022. They were arrested after an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation into the alleged distribution of fentanyl in Bartlesville.

Both men remain in custody at the Washington County Jail on $500,000 bonds.