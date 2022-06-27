Posted: Jun 27, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Two Bartlesville High School (BHS) students receive honors at a statewide awards banquet.

Matt Fries and Morgan King were honored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence as Academic All-Staters recently in Oklahoma City. Fries and King, both 2022 graduates from BHS, were among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were given the designation

Fries received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by Phillips 66 while King’s scholarship was sponsored by ConocoPhillips.

Joining the students in OKC was BHS physics/chemistry teacher Tonya Knollmeyer and BHS AP calculus teacher Julie Anderson.

Pictured below from left to right: Fries and Anderson, Knollmeyer and King.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools