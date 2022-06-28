Posted: Jun 28, 2022 11:36 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 11:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Celebrate our nation's Independence Day this July 4 at Don Tyler Park in Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease invites everyone to partake in the fun.

There will be live music, free watermelon, food by BobbyQ, popcorn, the Dewey Duck Derby, and fireworks. Music by Let It Ride starts at 6:00 p.m., The Dewey Duck Derby is at 8:45 p.m., and fireworks will start around 9:30.

What is The Dewey Duck Derby?

In brief, it is a Fantastic Flotilla of Fake Fowl. It's a rubber duck race down the "Delaware River" that runs through Don Tyler Park. Numbered ducks are sent through an obstacle course down the "Delaware River" trying to get to the finish line first.

The first 4 ducks to cross the finish line net their lucky number owners cash prizes! Duck numbers are sold at City Hall starting in June. All money raised goes back into the fund for the next year's 4th of July celebration.