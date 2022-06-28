Posted: Jun 28, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 2:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Associated Press released the findings of a recent survey of voter registrations across all 50 states that found more than 1 million people had changed their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in recent months during voter sign-ups for upcoming elections this year.

The non-profit group Americans for a Limited Government hailed the change as a “phenomenon” that will significantly affect the mid-term elections in November.