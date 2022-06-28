Posted: Jun 28, 2022 5:43 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 9:48 PM

Kaleb Potter

Tune to KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 for Live Election Coverage. We have reporters stationed at Washington, Nowata and Osage County Election Boards.

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Wendi Stearman 2,563 44.11% 19 of 19 John B Kane 3,248 55.89%

Precincts: 12 in Washington; 7 Tulsa

Nowata County Assessor

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Chris Clouse 617 50% 12 of 12 Ryan Harden 614 50%

Precincts: 12 in Nowata

Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Troy L. Friddle Incumbent 160 40.2% 4 of 4 Stephen R Armstrong 74 18.6% Howard C. Corle 104 26.1% J.D. Gator Baney 60 15.1%

Precincts: 4 in Nowata

Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Everett Piper 871 46.1% 10 of 10 Clay Hughs 156 8% John Brazee 142 7.5% Randall Jones Incumbent 721 38%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Democrat)

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Ted Smith 131 10.9% 10 of 10 Jimmy Grigg 331 26.8% Joe Williams 775 62.6%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)