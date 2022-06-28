News
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 5:43 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 9:48 PM
LIVE Election Coverage on KWON 1400 93.3 95.1
Tune to KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 for Live Election Coverage. We have reporters stationed at Washington, Nowata and Osage County Election Boards.
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Wendi Stearman
|
2,563
|
44.11%
|
19 of 19
|
John B Kane
|
3,248
|
55.89%
Precincts: 12 in Washington; 7 Tulsa
Nowata County Assessor
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Chris Clouse
|
617
|
50%
|
12 of 12
|
Ryan Harden
|
614
|
50%
Precincts: 12 in Nowata
|
Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Troy L. Friddle Incumbent
|
160
|
40.2%
|
4 of 4
|
Stephen R Armstrong
|
74
|
18.6%
|
Howard C. Corle
|
104
|
26.1%
|
J.D. Gator Baney
|
60
|
15.1%
Precincts: 4 in Nowata
|
Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Everett Piper
|
871
|
46.1%
|
10 of 10
|
Clay Hughs
|
156
|
8%
|
John Brazee
|
142
|
7.5%
|
Randall Jones Incumbent
|
721
|
38%
Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Democrat)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Ted Smith
|
131
|
10.9%
|
10 of 10
|
Jimmy Grigg
|
331
|
26.8%
|Joe Williams
|775
|62.6%
Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Josh Bennett
|
285
|
24.3%
|
10 of 10
|
Charlie Cartwright
|
501
|
42.6%
|
Chad Ray
|
388
|
33.1%
« Back to News