Posted: Jun 29, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday,Chelsie Wagoner, who is running for the open Ward 2 seat this fall, introduced herself to our radio audience.

Wagoner is running for seat that is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020. Stuart announced that he would not be seeking reelection this time.

Wagoner says she is a full time mother and wife who is very fortunate to be able to contribute to her kids’ schooling, their sports and volunteer time.

Chelsie said her ability to serve has always been in her heart addeding," However, attending most Council meetings over the last year, my concerns of overreaching outside of local leader duties never subsided as a constituent. Deciding to run for the Ward 2 position was something I decided months ago. It is the very least I can do for my family and our neighbors."