Posted: Jun 29, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Even without the fireworks this year, the Dewey Civic Association decides to proceed with already planned activities on the 4th of July.

There will still be live music by "Let It Ride" starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be free watermelon, food by BobbyQ, and popcorn.

The Dewey Duck Derby will begin at 8:30 p.m. You can purchase duck numbers at the event or you can purchase your way into the race by visiting City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will broadcast live from the event from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.