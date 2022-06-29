Posted: Jun 29, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) names two new assistant principals.

At its next regular meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education will consider naming Lindsey Schnoebelen as the new assistant principal at Central Middle School and Shawn Imhoff as the new assistant principal at Ranch Heights Elementary School.

Schnoebelen (pictured far right) started her career in Skiatook teaching social studies for nine years. She then was an assistant principal at Bartlesville Mid-High for three years and then principal at Claremore Junior High for three years before returning to Bartlesville. For the last seven years, while her children finished school, Lindsey served as a teacher and most recently, a counselor, at Central. She has been married to Jay for 22 years and they have four children and two grandchildren.

Imhoff has been the assistant principal at Central Middle School since 2018 and previously served as an elementary counselor for the district. She has also served in such roles as Assistant Principal, Principal, Counselor, and Special Education Director at Dewey Public Schools, Nowata Public Schools, and Independence Public Schools. Imhoff will be replacing Tiffany Holmes, who will be the new Hoover Elementary Principal.