Posted: Jun 29, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

CrossFit Bartlesville is hosting the annual Dryathlon fundraiser workout, this time benefiting Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center, Inc.

Brian Baker and Kristin Curd with CrossFit Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to announce this special event that will take place on Saturday, July 9, at 3822SE Kentucky from 8am to 12 noon.

The team event for charity involves a 3-mile row, 5-mile run and a 7-mile bike all indoors. The suggested donation amount is $20 per person.

Slots are available to complete the run, row and bike at 8am, 9am, 10am & 11am. Get your team of 4-7 together and use the link below to register (donations can be made through this link as well). See details at https://www.facebook.com/oksportsandfitness/photos/a.172769041143/10159584516016144/

This event will also feature a silent auction, so be ready to bid on some cool items donated by local businesses! https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f44a4aa2ea0fe3-crossfit