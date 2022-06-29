Posted: Jun 29, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, an affiliate of the Bartlesville Community Foundation, is offering approximately $2,500 in additional grants this fall to Bartlesville Public School teachers. These grants will be funded through the Dora Randolph Memorial Fund for Performing Arts.

Dora’s husband, Bruce Randolph, and daughter, Katrina, established an endowed grant fund to honor and memorialize Dora’s passion for the performing arts and her service as a parent-volunteer with the performing arts programs at Bartlesville High School. Vocal music, theater, band, and orchestra teachers may apply for funding to support their programs. The first application cycle will be hosted on the BPS Foundation’s website this fall, with a submission deadline of October 24th.

BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis says they are honored to host this grant fund and offer this support to our performing arts teachers in Dora’s memory. She says the Foundation met with several choir teachers this summer and they already have several innovative ideas they would like to bring to their students with this funding as a way to honor Dora’s service to their department.

If you would like to make a gift to honor Dora Randolph, please mail your donation to Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (attn: Dora Randolph Memorial) at 1100 SW Jennings, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Online donations may also be accepted by visiting bpsfoundation.org with a donation note to the “Dora Randolph Memorial Fund.”

For more information about the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s grants to educators, visit bpsfoundation.org/grants.