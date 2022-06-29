Posted: Jun 29, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The skates for Bartlesville Public Schools' (BPS) elementary schools arrive on campus.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis thanks Walmart Bartlesville, Arvest Bank and Truity Credit Union for making this project possible for each physical education (PE) class.

Ellis says roller skating is the most popular PE activity throughout the year, but BPS's six elementary schools were sharing two sets of old skates prior to the new acquisition on Tuesday. She says the students will now have their own skates without limitation throughout the school year.

Students will have fun while learning a variety of motor skills and movement patterns on skates. Ellis says students will develop balance and coordination while improving their physical health. She says students will understand the value of physical activity for both health and enjoyment.

Ellis says BPS Foundation is thrilled to partner with Walmart, Arvest and Truity to give elementary students this fun, yet meaningful, opportunity.

Photo courtesy: BPS Foundation