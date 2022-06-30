Posted: Jun 30, 2022 11:01 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska will bring back its free dump day on Saturday, July 9th. You can drop-off items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 406 Lynn Ave. at the sanitation department. You must bring a photo ID and copy of your utility bill to prove you are a Pawhuska resident.

Items that won’t be accepted include brush, wood, roofing materials, tires, refrigerators, deep freezers or other items from dump trucks or large trailers.